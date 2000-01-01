zackmak Armada Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 688

Looking for Movie Legends GREEN Devastator, RED Ironhide, and WHITE Ratchet Here are the specifics. All are legends size from the movie series, and I don't need them in package. Loose with instructions is all I want...except for Ironhide...his instructions were on the back of the card, so I don't need it:



Constructicon Devastator : a recolour of the version that came out in 2009. This was coloured green and was an exclusive at Toys R Us in 2010. Packaging was in the yellow 'generic' packaging with the 'Hunt for the Decepticons' promotion sticker. There are 7 figures in this package.



Rescue Ratchet : white version of the figure that came out earlier in the same 2007 year. It came in a package of 2 with Decepticon Brawl, and it was in Transformers Movie 'red' packaging that had the 'All Spark Battle' title. I don't need Decepticon Brawl. But if you can only sell as a set, that's fine too.



Enforcer Ironhide : a red-coloured figure that came out in 2010. It was packaged by itself in the 'red' Revenge of the Fallen movie packaging.



Thanks. Attached Thumbnails



