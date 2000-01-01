Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for Movie Legends GREEN Devastator, RED Ironhide, and WHITE Ratchet
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:15 PM   #1
zackmak
Armada
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 688
Looking for Movie Legends GREEN Devastator, RED Ironhide, and WHITE Ratchet
Here are the specifics. All are legends size from the movie series, and I don't need them in package. Loose with instructions is all I want...except for Ironhide...his instructions were on the back of the card, so I don't need it:

Constructicon Devastator: a recolour of the version that came out in 2009. This was coloured green and was an exclusive at Toys R Us in 2010. Packaging was in the yellow 'generic' packaging with the 'Hunt for the Decepticons' promotion sticker. There are 7 figures in this package.

Rescue Ratchet: white version of the figure that came out earlier in the same 2007 year. It came in a package of 2 with Decepticon Brawl, and it was in Transformers Movie 'red' packaging that had the 'All Spark Battle' title. I don't need Decepticon Brawl. But if you can only sell as a set, that's fine too.

Enforcer Ironhide: a red-coloured figure that came out in 2010. It was packaged by itself in the 'red' Revenge of the Fallen movie packaging.

Thanks.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Devastator Legends Movie green version.jpg Views: 2 Size: 65.3 KB ID: 46194   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Ratchet white legends.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.3 KB ID: 46195   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Ratchet movie Legends 2pack.jpg Views: 2 Size: 27.8 KB ID: 46196   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Enforcer Ironhide legends.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.2 KB ID: 46197   Click image for larger version Name: Tranformers Enforcer Ironhide misp.jpg Views: 0 Size: 49.9 KB ID: 46198  
zackmak is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-03 Gray QuakeWave TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece SHOCKWAVE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
MP-09B MP-9B Masterpiece Transformer Black Rodimus Convoy MP Takara Tomy
Transformers
DX9 D05 Chigurh (MP Astrotrain) Transformers Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Lot of 7 Battle Beasts (G1 Transformers related) retro vintage action figures
Transformers
Transformers ReAction Wave 1 Figure Set Megatron Optimus Soundwave Lot Super7 G1
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex, Loose, with upgrades
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.