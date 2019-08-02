|
Interview with Ben Montano On Developing War for Cybertron Unicron and Optimus Prime
Courtesy of GameSpot.com, we are pleased to share an interview with Ben Montano, the senior director of global marketing for Transformers. Among the highlights, we learn some details about Unicron’s transformation, some of the development details and complexity for Unicron’s transformation, and how Ghostbusters and Transformers got together for the 35th anniversary. Read the entire interview here
