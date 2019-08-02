Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Interview with Ben Montano On Developing War for Cybertron Unicron and Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,172
Interview with Ben Montano On Developing War for Cybertron Unicron and Optimus Prime


Courtesy of GameSpot.com, we are pleased to share an interview with Ben Montano, the senior director of global marketing for Transformers. Among the highlights, we learn some details about Unicron’s transformation, some of the development details and complexity for Unicron’s transformation, and how Ghostbusters and Transformers got together for the 35th anniversary. Read the entire interview here, then sound off on the TFW2005 boards!

The post Interview with Ben Montano On Developing War for Cybertron Unicron and Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics Optimus Prime & Henkei United UN09 Megatron complete loose
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE + RAVAGE & RUMBLE + SHOCKWAVE Voyager Class
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.