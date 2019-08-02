Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Unique Toys UT-R03 Dragoon  The Last Knight Megatron Color Prototype


Unique Toys Weibo*has uploaded new images of the color prototype of their upcoming*Unique Toys UT-R03 Dragoon  The Last Knight Megatron. Unique Toys is bringing a very promising third party alternative for a transformable Megatron figure as portrayed in*The Last Knight*film. This figure really does some magic going from an angular jet mode to the stylized robot mode. Talking about the robot mode, the mold proves to be really movie-accurate and we are sure your optics will be really pleased with the result. We still don’t have any concrete information about release date or price. Keep in mind that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unique Toys UT-R03 Dragoon  The Last Knight Megatron Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Re: Unique Toys UT-R03 Dragoon  The Last Knight Megatron Color Prototype
How in the living s*%$ did they do this! I thought optimus was good but damn! Who sold their soul for this design?
