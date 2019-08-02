|
Unique Toys UT-R03 Dragoon The Last Knight Megatron Color Prototype
Unique Toys Weibo
*has uploaded new images of the color prototype of their upcoming*Unique Toys UT-R03 Dragoon The Last Knight Megatron. Unique Toys is bringing a very promising third party alternative for a transformable Megatron figure as portrayed in*The Last Knight*film. This figure really does some magic going from an angular jet mode to the stylized robot mode. Talking about the robot mode, the mold proves to be really movie-accurate and we are sure your optics will be really pleased with the result. We still don’t have any concrete information about release date or price. Keep in mind that » Continue Reading.
