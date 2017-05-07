We’ve got word that two new assortments of Transformers The Last Knight toys have hit retail in the Philippines. Legion Wave 2 (featuring Megatron, Crosshairs, and Drift) and Turbo Changer / One Step Wave 2 (featuring Megatron, Berserker, and Grimlock) were spotted at a Toys R Us in Manila. Hopefully this foreshadows a US release in the not too distant future.
