Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,557

Transformers The Last Knight One Step and Legion Wave 2 Released in the Philippines



We’ve got word that two new assortments of Transformers The Last Knight toys have hit retail in the Philippines. Legion Wave 2 (featuring Megatron, Crosshairs, and Drift) and Turbo Changer / One Step Wave 2 (featuring Megatron, Berserker, and Grimlock) were spotted at a Toys R Us in Manila. Hopefully this foreshadows a US release in the not too distant future.



The post







More... We’ve got word that two new assortments of Transformers The Last Knight toys have hit retail in the Philippines. Legion Wave 2 (featuring Megatron, Crosshairs, and Drift) and Turbo Changer / One Step Wave 2 (featuring Megatron, Berserker, and Grimlock) were spotted at a Toys R Us in Manila. Hopefully this foreshadows a US release in the not too distant future.The post Transformers The Last Knight One Step and Legion Wave 2 Released in the Philippines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________