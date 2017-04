Today, 01:04 PM #1 Bruticuz Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: earth Posts: 1 ??



Im new here, 1st post even. I dunno if this is the correct sub forum or not.AnywhoI just started collecting transformers again after a couple of decades and i was wondering if this KO devastator is okay or is it just cheap thin plastic thatll snap real easy likeIt wasnt the cheapest ko i found, but it was cheap.thanks Today, 01:17 PM #2 optimusb39 Masterpiece Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,091 Re: ?? I've never held this ko but I've heerd that tolerances are loose and kinda floppy. And I don't understand the double crane on the back, but considering the design is good and the characters are all there, and the original still runs for 300-400 online, I think this is a pretty good figure set.

