Transformers Bumblebee Movie Backpack Available At Kmart Australia



And we have another piece of Bumblebee movie merchandising to share with you. This time we have a cool*Transformers Bumblebee Movie Backpack. The backpack surfaced via



And we have another piece of Bumblebee movie merchandising to share with you. This time we have a cool*Transformers Bumblebee Movie Backpack. The backpack surfaced via KMart Australia website . A nice gift for kids to join the buzz at school. Suitable for 3-year kids and older, you can get one for very affordable AU$15.00 or $10.89 approximately.* We hope this backpack will find its way into local retail anytime soon.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.