Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Is Legacy Motormaster Sold Out in Canada?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:54 AM   #1
MapleMegatron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 3,094
Is Legacy Motormaster Sold Out in Canada?
Can't find him on the Gamestop site, nor Walmart, Toysrus or Amazon. Surprised to see a high priced item sell out like this, especially when the previous commander is still on shelves.
MapleMegatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:47 AM   #2
CyberDragon10K
Predacon Rising
CyberDragon10K's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 563
Re: Is Legacy Motormaster Sold Out in Canada?
I've literally been reporting on Legacy Motormasters loafing about the shelves of the TRU local to me, so he's definitely floating around still.

Whereabouts would you be? I don't know if East Coast/Prairies are that different to the Pacific.
CyberDragon10K is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.