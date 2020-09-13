Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Score Available On ITunes & Spotify
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,352
Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Score Available On ITunes & Spotify


We have some cool news to share with fans of*Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege series. The original score by composer*Alexander Bornstein is available now via ITunes and Spotify. Click on the following links to enjoy a great playlist with all the 17 tracks from the series for an amount of 52 minutes of fantastic music from the cartoon: Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Original Anime Soundtrack by Alexander Bornstein – ITunes Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Original Anime Soundtrack – Spotify Now click on the discussion link &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Score Available On ITunes & Spotify appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN SUPERION
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN SIDESWIPE DELUXE CLASS
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Bruticus *LEFT FOOT* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Bruticus *RIGHT FOOT* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Onslaught Bruticus *RAMP* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot Blaster Hasbro Walmart Reissue 2020 Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.