Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Score Available On ITunes & Spotify
We have some cool news to share with fans of*Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege series. The original score by composer*Alexander Bornstein is available now via ITunes and Spotify. Click on the following links to enjoy a great playlist with all the 17 tracks from the series for an amount of 52 minutes of fantastic music from the cartoon: Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Original Anime Soundtrack by Alexander Bornstein – ITunes Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Original Anime Soundtrack – Spotify
