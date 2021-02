Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,190

Netflix To Air Transformers: BotBots Animated Series



Hasbro just announced*Transformers: BotBots Animated Series for Netflix. Official Synopsis: “BotBots are Transformers robots disguised as mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide on store shelves, but at night, they jump into adventure – until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger.” You can check out more info regarding the show through our



The post







More... Hasbro just announced*Transformers: BotBots Animated Series for Netflix. Official Synopsis: “BotBots are Transformers robots disguised as mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide on store shelves, but at night, they jump into adventure – until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger.” You can check out more info regarding the show through our exclusive news post . Check out the placeholder images from the presentation, after the jump.The post Netflix To Air Transformers: BotBots Animated Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca