Brand New Transformers Digital Game In The Works By Wizards Of The Coast
Hasbro’s 2021 Investor Day is currently on the way
and we are hit with a good news. Hasbro subsidiary Wizards Of The Coast* just announced a brand new Transformers Digital Game. Keep in touch with TFW2005 for more info.
