Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,190

Nickelodeon Orders Transformers Animated Comedy Series Based On Hasbro Franchise





Courtesy of our very own newsie Silver Optimus we can report that*Nickelodeon orders a new Transformers animated comedy series based on Hasbro franchise. The information comes from Courtesy of our very own newsie Silver Optimus we can report that*Nickelodeon orders a new Transformers animated comedy series based on Hasbro franchise. The information comes from Deadline website *and it seems a fun new series to enjoy with family and friends: In the action-comedy series, a new species of Transformers must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. The 26-episode half-hour series will premiere exclusively on Nickelodeon in the U.S. before rolling out internationally. While it’s not mentioned directly, we may think that this project could be the related to the*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca