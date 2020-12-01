Courtesy of our very own newsie Silver Optimus we can report that*Nickelodeon orders a new Transformers animated comedy series based on Hasbro franchise. The information comes from Deadline website
*and it seems a fun new series to enjoy with family and friends: In the action-comedy series, a new species of Transformers must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. The 26-episode half-hour series will premiere exclusively on Nickelodeon in the U.S. before rolling out internationally. While it’s not mentioned directly, we may think that this project could be the related to the*
