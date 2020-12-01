Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Nickelodeon Orders Transformers Animated Comedy Series Based On Hasbro Franchise
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,190
Nickelodeon Orders Transformers Animated Comedy Series Based On Hasbro Franchise



Courtesy of our very own newsie Silver Optimus we can report that*Nickelodeon orders a new Transformers animated comedy series based on Hasbro franchise. The information comes from Deadline website*and it seems a fun new series to enjoy with family and friends: In the action-comedy series, a new species of Transformers must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. The 26-episode half-hour series will premiere exclusively on Nickelodeon in the U.S. before rolling out internationally. While it’s not mentioned directly, we may think that this project could be the related to the*
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Optimus Prime
Transformers
10 TRANSFORMERS Lot 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Scavenger Devastator - Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Titanium War Within Optimus Prime Figure (MIOB, Hasbro, 2006)
Transformers
Transformers G1 - Hoist
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy MP-18 STREAK / Silverstreak Nissan Fairlady MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.