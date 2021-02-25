|
Hasbro Investor Day 2021 Live Stream
Hello and welcome to another TFW2005 Network event coverage. We’ve been waiting for this event for quite a while now. In fact, Hasbro took every opportunity to announce that their Investor Event will take place in a grand manner this year. No doubt to rectify for the absence of the usual Toy Fair this time of the year. Hasbro is not alone this year. Toy giant’s in house entertainment production studio eOne will join Brian Golder and his team to talk about their entertainment offering for the coming year. Yes, you guessed it right: Transformers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, My » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Investor Day 2021 Live Stream
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca