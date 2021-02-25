Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) As a Target Exc
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,190
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) As a Target Exc


The official Transformers Instagram account have confirmed that the recently revealed*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) will be a Target Exclusive in the US. Read on for the official information: JUST REVEALED: Movie Masterpiece Series MPM-12 Optimus Prime! This Optimus Prime figure features specs and details inspired by the Autobot leaders appearance in Transformers: Bumblebee where Optimus Prime leaps to the defense of his fellow Autobots, leading their heroic last stand at the fall of Cybertron. Get yours exclusively at Target in the US starting August 2021. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) As a Target Exclusive In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,875
Re: Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) As a Target
No surprise here. Looks alright, save for the overly exposed shin covers in truck mode.
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Optimus Prime
Transformers
10 TRANSFORMERS Lot 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Scavenger Devastator - Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Titanium War Within Optimus Prime Figure (MIOB, Hasbro, 2006)
Transformers
Transformers G1 - Hoist
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy MP-18 STREAK / Silverstreak Nissan Fairlady MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.