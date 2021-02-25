Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) As a Target Exc
The official Transformers Instagram account have confirmed that the recently revealed*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) will be a Target Exclusive in the US. Read on for the official information: JUST REVEALED: Movie Masterpiece Series MPM-12 Optimus Prime! This Optimus Prime figure features specs and details inspired by the Autobot leaders appearance in Transformers: Bumblebee where Optimus Prime leaps to the defense of his fellow Autobots, leading their heroic last stand at the fall of Cybertron. Get yours exclusively at Target in the US starting August 2021. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images » Continue Reading.
