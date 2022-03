Top 10 Small Partner Bots, Part 3 Finale

And so comes the finale, as votes on a few weeks ago by fans. We looks at the top master-types (head, target, power, etc) and the cassettebots. This is the finale, where we lump them ALL together for a "definitive" top 10 for those helpful small partner bots. Then, come Wednesday, there will be a whole new question all across social media to vote on!