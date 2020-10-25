Today, 09:04 AM #1 savatoex Mini-Con Join Date: Oct 2020 Location: Hamilton, Ontario Posts: 2 Kamen Rider Ex Aid DX Toys - GTA/Niagara I was told that here might be a good place to list this since I've been getting very replies on Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, apologies for the slightly dated timestamp. I'd like for pickup potentially since of the items are awkward to ship, mainly the driver, but I also offer shipping. If I didn't fornatymy listing properly please let me know so I can fix that.



Prices are in CAD.

Everything is complete in box.

First come, first serve.

More pics available upon request.

Shipping available at buyer's expense.



Gamer Driver & Mighty Action X $80

Kimewaza Slot Holder & Bakusou Bike $40

Mighty Brothers XX $70

Mighty Doctors XX $85

Bang Bang Shooting $30

JuJu Burger $30

Gekitotsu Robots $20

Dragon Knight Hunter $20



LVUR 04 Kamen Rider Genm + LVUR 13 Dangerous Zombie $40 Attached Thumbnails

