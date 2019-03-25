|
New Product Codes For Transformers: War For Cybertron ? Siege, Studio Series And Cybe
Ever reliable catz is back with another new code list for upcoming figures. This time, it’s for the*War For Cybertron – Siege line, Studio Series and for the Cyberverse. War For Cybertron – Siege E7670 TRA WFC Micromaster Mega Value 10 Pack It is likely that this is a Micromaster pack similar to the Transformers: RID 2015 Minicon Mega 10-Pack. Studio Series E6254 TRA Studio Series Leader Megatron This is identified as a brand new Leader Class Megatron different the DOTM Leader Megatron which we knew as*E3750. Transformers: Cyberverse E5558 TRA Cyberverse Warrior Slipstream E5557 TRA Cyberverse Warrior 2 pack » Continue Reading.
The post New Product Codes For Transformers: War For Cybertron – Siege, Studio Series And Cyberverse
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/