|
Prop Store to Auction Transformers 2007 And Dark Of The Moon Movie Props
Prop Store website
*will pass some Transformers 2007 And Dark Of The Moon props through the auction block from June 29th to July 1st, 2021. The list include the following: Frenzy’s blade from Transformers 2007 Top secret Apollo 11 case from Transformers: Dark of the Moon
A good chance to own part to the history of the Transformers live-action movies. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Prop Store to Auction Transformers 2007 And Dark Of The Moon Movie Props
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca