Today, 12:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,098
Toys R Us Singapore Exclusive Studio Series Battle Damaged Bumblebee Campaign


Toys R Us Singapore is running a campaign where you can obtain an Exclusive Studio Series Battle Damaged Bumblebee. While some may first think this could be another “rusty deco” Studio Series Camaro Bumblebee like the limited*edition Bumblebee from Hasbro China, or the upcoming Studio Series SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee, this is not the case. The Singapore Bumblebee releases are*individually hand painted and then packaged. If you live in Singapore, you can receive one toy by purchasing 100 Singapore Dollars (or $73 approximately) in Power Of The Primes and Studio Series products. &#160;

__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
