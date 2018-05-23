|
Toys R Us Singapore Exclusive Studio Series Battle Damaged Bumblebee Campaign
Toys R Us Singapore is running a campaign where you can obtain an Exclusive Studio Series Battle Damaged Bumblebee. While some may first think this could be another “rusty deco” Studio Series Camaro Bumblebee like the limited*edition Bumblebee from Hasbro China
, or the upcoming Studio Series SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee
, this is not the case. The Singapore Bumblebee releases are*individually hand painted and then packaged. If you live in Singapore, you can receive one toy by purchasing 100 Singapore Dollars (or $73 approximately) in Power Of The Primes and Studio Series products.  
