IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Bryce Thomas Issue #


PREVIEWSworld updates our June solicitations coverage with an early look at the issue #3 RI cover by Adam Bryce Thomas. Sombra’s evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Meanwhile, Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together-what could possibly go wrong?! Check out the artwork, reminiscent of Adam’s previous cover in this series, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist) &#160;

