Mastermind Creations Reformatted Mors (More Than Meets The Eye Helex) Final Product I

Mastermind Creations has updated their Facebook page with final product images and information on their next entry in their Reformatted line, R-43 Mors aka Helex. This figure is also the next figure needed to complete Mastermind Creations’ take on the very popular Decepticon Justice Division team from IDW’s More Than Meets The Eye comic. Seen in the photos here are robot mode and vehicle mode. This character has a fantastic alternate mode as he turns into a mobile smelting pool tank. So he can dissolve traitorous Decepticons while on the go. Mastermind Creations states on their Facebook post that » Continue Reading. The post Mastermind Creations Reformatted Mors (More Than Meets The Eye Helex) Final Product Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM