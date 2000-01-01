Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:14 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 52
Question on Bluestreak
Is he a repaint of any of the Prowls?
Amandahugnkiss is online now
Old Today, 12:52 AM   #2
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,184
Re: Question on Bluestreak
Quote:
Originally Posted by Amandahugnkiss View Post
Is he a repaint of any of the Prowls?
This is a bit, right?
RNSrobot is online now
Old Today, 12:54 AM   #3
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 52
Re: Question on Bluestreak
I bought a Prowl awhile back, and Bluestreak's car mode looks like Prowl a lot so that's why I'm wondering.
Amandahugnkiss is online now
Old Today, 12:55 AM   #4
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,687
Re: Question on Bluestreak
yes
xueyue2 is online now
