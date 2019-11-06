|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Sneak Peek
IDW artist Livio Ramondelli shared
a full color and pencil line art look at a panel that is set to appear in December’s Galaxies issue #4. Previews World credits
: (W) Tyler Bleszinski (A/CA) Livio Ramondelli Check out the attached artwork then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
