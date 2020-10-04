Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,508

Transformers Cyberverse Wave 4 Build-A-Figure Deluxe Thunderhowl Found At US Retail



Good news for Transfomrers Cyberverse collectors. 2005 Board member*Super4Ever*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Cyberverse Deluxe Thunderhowl at US Retail. Thunderhowl is the last and final release in the Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe line, and he comes with the final head piece to complete your Maccadam action figure. Deluxe Thunderhowl was found (and bought) at*Target in Medford, New York. Happy hunting!



