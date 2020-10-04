Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr Wu DWE-02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundwave)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,508
Dr Wu DWE-02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundwave)


Just following the reveal of their*DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo, third party company Dr. Wu have showed images of the gray prototype of their*DWE-02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundwave). This figure is planned to be on scale with Earthrise Titan class Scorponok or other Titan class figures. According to the Dr, Wu Weibo post*this figure stands only 5.8 cm tall in robot mode so it is even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures. While it can transform in the classic G1 cassette player alt mode, it seems the chest can not be opened due to it’s tiny size. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DWE-02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundwave) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
MP-3 Takara Tomy 2006 Transformers Masterpiece STARSCREAM
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON (MISB) Skywarp
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege RAINMAKERS seekers 3 pack ( MISB)
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Commander Class JETFIRE ( MISB)
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Generations Select RED WING (MISB)
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot Blaster Reissue 2020 Hasbro Sealed
Transformers
Original Transformers G1 Soundwave and buzzsaw, complete+box+missile sprue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.