Dr Wu DWE-02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundwave)
Just following the reveal of their*DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo
, third party company Dr. Wu have showed images of the gray prototype of their*DWE-02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundwave). This figure is planned to be on scale with Earthrise Titan class Scorponok or other Titan class figures. According to the Dr, Wu Weibo post
*this figure stands only 5.8 cm tall in robot mode so it is even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures. While it can transform in the classic G1 cassette player alt mode, it seems the chest can not be opened due to it’s tiny size. » Continue Reading.
