Dr Wu DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (Legends Scale Galvatron) Gray Prototype


Third party company Dr. Wu, well known by their upgrade kits, have revealed images of the gray prototype of their new*DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (Legends Scale Galvatron)*gray prototype. According to the images and information via Dr Wu Weibo*this figure is planned to go with Earthrise Scorponok and other Titan class figures with only 6 cm tall in robot mode. The images also show the G1-inspired cannon alt mode and compatibility with War For Cybertron blast effects. We still have no concrete information on price, but the figure is planned for release in November this year. See all the images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (Legends Scale Galvatron) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



