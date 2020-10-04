|
Siege Wave 4 Micro Masters (Rung & Sing) Found In The UK
Attention UK collectors! The elusive*Siege Wave 4 Micro Masters (Rung & Sing) have finally been found in the UK. Thanks to a post in the Transformers UK Facebook Group
*we can confirm that both Rung and Sing were found at*The Entertainer in Arndale Manchester for £6 each. A very unexpected surprise considering Earthrise toys are already out in the market, but better late than never. A good chance to complete your Siege collection. Happy hunting!
