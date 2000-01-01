Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Miraculous Galvatron
Miraculous Galvatron's eBay Sales
Hey Guys,

I am downsizing my collection due to overcrowding and other personal reasons.
I have many transformers for sale on eBay as of right now and will openly post my other auctions/buy it now items here in this thread.
My eBay username is 782connie. I do have 100% positive feedback so please feel free to bid/buy with confidence.
here is the link to my items for sale (or you can search for my username 782connie):

https://www.ebay.ca/sch/782connie/m....1&_ipg=&_from=

I must mention that I do accept offers as well!

List of items for sale:
- G1 KO And Reissue Lot (includes an authentic G1 soundwave with frenzy, Walmart outback and a KO G1 skullcruncher)
- G1 Walmart Hot Rod MISB
- One Shall Stand One shall fall platinum anniversary set
- G1 Galvatron with box and instructions
- AOE Rusty evasion mode prime MISB
- Transformers dancing dj bumblebee, cyberverse ultra class shockwave, power plus energon igniter camaro bumblebee and Walmart outback.
- Ant Man Mask
- Target Exclusive Soundwave Bumblebee greatest hits MISB
-DX9 War in Pocket Doombringers Set
-Transformers cyberverse jetfire spark armor and siege storm cloud and visper and pteraxadon.

Thanks Everyone,
MG
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077

Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74683
