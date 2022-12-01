ironhide_warmachine Generation 2 Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Posts: 181

Ironhide_warmachine's For Sale Thread Located in the GTA. Looking to sell a few items. Prefer to deal locally but willing to ship within Canada at buyer's expense. Some items are from a while back and some are fairly recent.



Liquidating some of my collection for a rainy day fund. As mentioned, I prefer to deal locally and have exchange of cash for goods. If dealing with out-of-city or province then I will accept Paypal or e-transfer.



Starting off with some top shelf items. Sorry, prices are as noted there isn't much to negotiate here unless multiple items are being purchased together. Please ask me questions regarding items if you are interested.

I have to sort through my loose collection for instruction manuals and accessories so only MIB/MISB/MOC for now.



Transformers:

Haslab Transformers Victory Saber (MISB original shipper box/ all tiers). CAD $475

ToysRUs exclusive Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker (MISB). CAD $150



Live action Movies:

ToysRUs exclusive Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM 4 Optimus Prime (MISB). CAD $250

ToysRUs exclusive Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM 6 Ironhide (MISB). CAD $250

ToysRUs exclusive Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM 11 Ratchet (MISB). CAD $250



Transfromers Studio Series #43 KSI BOSS (Nitro Zeus repaint) (MISB). CAD $30



Other Transformers:

Transformers Prime 5-in-1 set with DVD (Masters and students) includes Deluxe Optimus Prime vs Deluxe Megatron plus Kids (Jack Darby, Raf Esquivel, Miko Nakadai) unopened box but box has heavy shelf wear. CAD $110



Transformers Prime: Beast hunters Deluxe class Prowl (MOSC). CAD $45

Transformers Prime: Beast hunters Deluxe class Lazerback (MOSC). CAD $30

Transformers Prime: Beast hunters Deluxe class Ripclaw(MOSC). CAD $45

Transformers Prime: Beast hunters Deluxe class Smokescreen (MOSC). CAD $55



Miscellaneous items:



Marvel legends:

Hasbro Haslab Marvel Legends X-men Sentinel plus all tiers (MISB + sealed shipper box). CAD $890



Hasbro Pulse exclusive Marvel Legends Spider-man No Way Home Three pack Tobi, Andrew and Tom (MISB). CAD $145



NECA:

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze - Tokka and Rahzar (MISB) CAD $180



Playmates/Spin Master

Classic collection TMNT classic Leonardo (MOC) CAD $25

Classic collection TMNT classic Michelangelo (MOC) CAD $25

Classic collection TMNT classic Raphael (MOC) CAD $25

Classic collection TMNT classic Donatello (MOC) CAD $25

My feedback: __________________My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51752 Last edited by ironhide_warmachine; Today at 02:38 AM .