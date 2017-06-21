|
Beast Wars The Complete Series DVD Box Set On Sale At Amazon
A great opportunity for all Beast Wars fans. Amazon.com has got the*Beast Wars Complete Series DVD Box Set On Sale. This is the Shout Factory 8-disc release from 2011. You get all the episodes and retrospective featurettes, art galleries, new interviews and a 12 page book plus a 24-page comic book: Transformers Timelines Dawn of Futures Past that is the exciting prequel to the Beast Wars series. You can order ir for only*$17.86 here
. And you can also buy Shout Factory’s Beast Machines 4-Disc Complete Series for*$15.13 here
. If you want to replace your previous discs or if » Continue Reading.
