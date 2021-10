BalsalmicVin Mini-Con Join Date: Oct 2021 Location: Saskatchewan Posts: 1

Looking to trade

He has all accessories, instructions and his box. The box has a little water damage thanks to a leak in my storage area but it still looks fine.

I have pictures and can take more if needed.

I am looking to trade for a Siege Barricade (loose is fine).

I am located near Regina Saskatchewan.

PM me if interested.

