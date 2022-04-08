Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Shattered Glass Voyager Blaster with Rewind ? Official Images


About a month after our first rough glimpse via packaging images, Shattered Glass Blaster has officially been revealed! Thanks to Preterniadotcom on Twitter*and In Demand Toys on Facebook we now have clear images of his robot and alternate modes alongside Rewind, who comes in a translucent blood-red. Of note, Blaster retains his original molding details from his Kingdom and Legacy releases instead of receiving the alternate smirking head that was floating around.

delrue
Re: Shattered Glass Voyager Blaster with Rewind ? Official Images
Huh, from the leaked shots we saw earlier thought this was going to be a black or darker grey for the body. Not as into it. Really like that Rewind though.
