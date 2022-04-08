Shattered Glass Voyager Blaster with Rewind ? Official Images
About a month after our first rough glimpse via packaging images, Shattered Glass Blaster has officially been revealed! Thanks to Preterniadotcom on Twitter*and In Demand Toys on Facebook we now have clear images of his robot and alternate modes alongside Rewind, who comes in a translucent blood-red. Of note, Blaster retains his original molding details from his Kingdom and Legacy releases instead of receiving the alternate smirking head that was floating around.   No pre-order or pricing info has been released as of yet, but it can be expected that the sinister DJ will fall in line » Continue Reading.