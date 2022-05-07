Via Third-Party Unlimited Facebook
*we have the first color renders of the new*Like Toys G1 Metroplex. This seems to be a very ambitious project to bring us an impressive*48 Inches / 121 cm tall G1 Metroplex figure. According to the information shared, this will be a fully transformable mold with some lights ups, movable jaw and an extra rib piece to have both cartoon and toy design. A massive scale for sure, but it’s Metroplex after all. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stat tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Now see all » Continue Reading.
