Its time for another international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. It's been a quiet week, but some interesting findings for fans in South America and Russia. Colombian shelves received the new Breakdown and Jet Vehicon reissues plus new Generations Selects toys, and Russian collectors may hunt the biggest Cyberverse Battle Call toys. Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack And Generations Selects In Colombia* – *Via Transformers Colombia *we can confirm that the new Transformers Prime Breakdown and Jet Vehicon reissues and Generations Selects Exhaust, Hubcap and Rotorstorm were spotted*at Pepe Ganga en Gran Estación.





