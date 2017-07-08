Today, 05:19 PM #1 Toymaster1 Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Burlington Posts: 1 Collectibe Robot Toys Sale in Milton Collectible Toys Sale



We have vintage transformers, Diaclone transformers and other transforming robots for sale.



We also have vintage GI Joe, Modern Starwars, vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spawn figures (Various series), Simpsons, Wheeled Warriors, Batman Forever, Legends of Batman, Toybiz X-Men Figures, Saint Seiya, anime figures and many more.



We also have some comics, fantasy novels, DVD's, Gundam models



Some toys are MOC and loose



From 8am to noon only - Saturday July 8, 2017 at 1333 Menefy Place in Milton, Ontario.



Feel free to ask questions

