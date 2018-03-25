|
IDW Transformers Vs. Visionaries #4 Itunes Preview
Itunes
*brings us a new preview today. We can share for you the 3-page IDW*Transformers vs. Visionaries #4*Preview. Time is running out to save Cybertron from the menace of the Talisman. Wheeljack’s plan to use an electromagnetic pulse to stop it, involves a character we haven’t see in a (really) long time: Quickswitch!*** Transformers vs. Visionaries #4 Magdalene Visaggio (Author) Fico Ossio (Artist, Cover Artist) David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Luca Pizzari (Cover Artist) Leoric and Ironhide only have hours left to save Cybertron from destruction, while Virulina tries to harness the life energy of Leorics captured friends » Continue Reading.
