Transformers: Cyberverse ? Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changers Wave 6 Jazz Spotted In



News hat for 2005 Boards*transform75 for giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers: Cyberverse – Power Of The Spark 1-Step Changers Wave 6 Jazz in France. Jazz is the only new mold Jazz (with a “Dual Boom Blast” gimmick) in the upcoming 1-Step Changers wave 6 since the other figures are just repacks of 1-Step Bumblebee, Hot Rod and Megatron. Jazz was spotted at*JoueClub stores in France for 14.99 ($16.63 approximately). Happy hunting!



