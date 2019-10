Magnus City Commander Join Date: Jul 2008 Location: Montréal (a.k.a. Iacon, Qc) Posts: 1,202

Siege Voyager Springer for trade I have him twice, looking to trade for another Siege Voyager figure (need Classic Animation Prime and Megs, Apeface, Soundblaster, Thundercracker) or another figure I need, but don't currently have.



Willing to work up or down for dollar value.



Also willing to sell outright. $45



Drop me a message if interested.



Magnus.

Wanted (at least loose + complete):

G1 - Dreadwind, Misfire, Defensor, Wheeljack

Siege - Wave 2/3/4 Stuff

Masterpiece - Waiting on pre-orders

Prime: Beast Hunters Cyberverse Commander Ultra Magnus

3P: MMC Commotus



"I've never seen anything this beautiful in the entire galaxy - okay, give me the bomb." - Ultra Magnus



