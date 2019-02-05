|
Hot Pre-order Transformers Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak (Anime Colors)
While the recent reveal of the*Masterpiece MP-18+ Masterpiece Bluestreak (Anime Colors)
*announced this figure as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive, pre-orders have started popping up on our sponsors sites. Due to ship in Late July, 2019, this version of Bluestreak features a more matte cartoon-accurate paint job, new faces, and effect parts that can plug into his gun or shoulder canons coming directly from the show. Click one of the sponsor links below to get your pre-orders in before theyre all gone! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, » Continue Reading.
The post Hot Pre-order Transformers Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak (Anime Colors)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.