joshimus Metroplex Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 4,056

Re: Studio Series Wave 1 deluxe and voyagers at Walmart.ca Eb Games has them all so...I dunno. EB on Barton has the deluxe Wave 1 and I think Starscream. Plenty of EB's I have seen have Starscream and Prime.

Personally I am waiting for Grimlock, Jazz and Megatron...Maybe Blackout.

Also TRU.CA has a Studio Series banner online but no link for pre-order just yet.