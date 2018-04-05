Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters & Legends Wave 1 Spotted At Chilean R
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,027
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters & Legends Wave 1 Spotted At Chilean R


Thanks to a post on*Transformers Chile on Facebook, we have our first report of Power Of The Primes figures in Latin America. Power Of The Primes: Prime Masters and Legends Wave 1 have been spotted at Chilean Retail. The figures have been found at several Ripley stores in Chile. Prime Masters Wave 1 Liege Maximo, Micronus and Vector Prime are sold for 4990 Chilean Pesos ($8 approximately). Legends Wave 1 Beachcomber, Dinobot Slash, Skrapnel and Windcharger are sold for 9990 Chilean Pesos ($17 approximately). Prices are the same as previous Titans Return figures at retail. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters & Legends Wave 1 Spotted At Chilean Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Transformers
NEW in box Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.