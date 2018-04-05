|
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Masters & Legends Wave 1 Spotted At Chilean R
Thanks to a post on*Transformers Chile on Facebook
, we have our first report of Power Of The Primes figures in Latin America. Power Of The Primes: Prime Masters and Legends Wave 1 have been spotted at Chilean Retail. The figures have been found at several Ripley stores in Chile. Prime Masters Wave 1 Liege Maximo, Micronus and Vector Prime are sold for 4990 Chilean Pesos ($8 approximately). Legends Wave 1 Beachcomber, Dinobot Slash, Skrapnel and Windcharger are sold for 9990 Chilean Pesos ($17 approximately). Prices are the same as previous Titans Return figures at retail. We » Continue Reading.
