Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie). This new Masterpiece mold looks like a great improvement in movie-accuracy compared to MPM-07 Bumblebee. Optimus Prime looks very detailed in robot mode featuring and opening chest with a die-cast Matrix, but it seems some compromises in the truck mode were made to keep a movie-accurate robot mode. Alt mode is compatible with MP-44 G1 Optimus Prime trailer. We also ahve comparison shots next to the Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and other Masterpiece toys. This figure is



