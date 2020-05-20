Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,696

MP-38+ Burning Convoy Gallery Online



It's getting hot up in here!* Our gallery for the recent release of MP-38+ Burning Convoy is now online!* This is a repaint of MP-38 Optimus Primal, done up in clear red plastic with a fully painted head and gold highlights.* The color scheme may look odd but it's a straight reference to exclusive versions of the original toy in Japan, which was done to celebrate Primal's appearance in the Beast Wars II animated movie from 1998. Overall the toy is the same as the original.* Plastic feels a tad different than original releases, and tolerances are a bit loose.*





