Rumor: War For Cybertron Earthrise Sleep Mode Optimus Prime
Reddit user typenext
has shared an image of a possible Earthrise Optimus Prime repaint. No word on any release information or if this is just a well made custom figure. Keep an eye on the front page for more information once we get it. Share your thoughts in the discussion!
