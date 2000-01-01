TFcon is very pleased to welcome Transformers comic book writer John Barber
to the TFcon Toronto 2017 guest list this year for his first TFcon. John is currently the author of the ongoing IDW comic book title Optimus Prime
. He previously wrote The Transformers: Robots in Disguise
, and was editor of the ongoing series More than Meets the Eye
. He will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE
and SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.