Omega_Prime's 3rd party MISB combiners

Hey guys!



It's actually been so long since I've been here, got distracted with life and left the scene for a little bit. I finally got around to cleaning the garage and realized how many 3rd party combiners Transformers I have MISB. So time to clear them out and hopefully give a good rightful home!



All sets are complete and MISB unless stated otherwise. [all prices are based on original retail prices]



I'm located in the Toronto area for local pick-up and EMT ready for anyone outside the GTA. PM me for shipping quotes.



For Sale:



Fansproject Crossfire: Explorer & Monitioner Bruticus Add-On Kit - $170



Fansproject Crossfire: Causality Intimidator [Menasor] - $450



Mastermind Creation: Feral Rex + Felisa [Predaking] - $700



TFC: Ares [Predaking] - $600



TFC: Prometheus [Defensor] - $600



TFC: Uranos (plus add-on kit) [Superion] - $650



Warbotron: WB01 [Bruticus] - $650



Not sure what they're worth now, but shoot me an offer on any of the sets!



I'll be updating with more other gems I find! Attached Thumbnails





