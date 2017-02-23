|
Omega_Prime's 3rd party MISB combiners
Hey guys!
It's actually been so long since I've been here, got distracted with life and left the scene for a little bit. I finally got around to cleaning the garage and realized how many 3rd party combiners Transformers I have MISB. So time to clear them out and hopefully give a good rightful home!
All sets are complete and MISB unless stated otherwise. [all prices are based on original retail prices]
I'm located in the Toronto area for local pick-up and EMT ready for anyone outside the GTA. PM me for shipping quotes.
For Sale:
Fansproject Crossfire: Explorer & Monitioner Bruticus Add-On Kit - $170
Fansproject Crossfire: Causality Intimidator [Menasor] - $450
Mastermind Creation: Feral Rex + Felisa [Predaking] - $700
TFC: Ares [Predaking] - $600
TFC: Prometheus [Defensor] - $600
TFC: Uranos (plus add-on kit) [Superion] - $650
Warbotron: WB01 [Bruticus] - $650
Not sure what they're worth now, but shoot me an offer on any of the sets!
I'll be updating with more other gems I find!