Old Today, 10:47 AM   #1
Omega_Prime
RULES!
Omega_Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 364
Omega_Prime's 3rd party MISB combiners
Hey guys!

It's actually been so long since I've been here, got distracted with life and left the scene for a little bit. I finally got around to cleaning the garage and realized how many 3rd party combiners Transformers I have MISB. So time to clear them out and hopefully give a good rightful home!

All sets are complete and MISB unless stated otherwise. [all prices are based on original retail prices]

I'm located in the Toronto area for local pick-up and EMT ready for anyone outside the GTA. PM me for shipping quotes.

For Sale:

Fansproject Crossfire: Explorer & Monitioner Bruticus Add-On Kit - $170

Fansproject Crossfire: Causality Intimidator [Menasor] - $450

Mastermind Creation: Feral Rex + Felisa [Predaking] - $700

TFC: Ares [Predaking] - $600

TFC: Prometheus [Defensor] - $600

TFC: Uranos (plus add-on kit) [Superion] - $650

Warbotron: WB01 [Bruticus] - $650

Not sure what they're worth now, but shoot me an offer on any of the sets!

I'll be updating with more other gems I find!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170223_001351.jpg Views: 1 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 36125   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170224_053821.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.9 KB ID: 36126   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170224_054019.jpg Views: 3 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 36127   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170223_001927.jpg Views: 3 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 36128   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170227_092740.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.8 KB ID: 36129  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170224_054322.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 36130  
