Sentinel RioBot Gurren Lagann (In Calgary)
Hey guys, super long shot here but at some point an older bst thread had a Sentinel Riobot Gurren Lagann for sale locally here in Calgary. It was on an older BST thread from a couple years ago that may have been deleted but it was never listed as sold and I'm trying to track down the seller to see if it's still available. I checked the couple local guys pages that I thought had it but either the thread has been deleted or I am just crazy lol. Either way if you happen to be the seller and still have it available please hit me up!
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron
Feedback Thread