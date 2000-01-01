Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Sentinel RioBot Gurren Lagann (In Calgary)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:29 AM   #1
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 620
Sentinel RioBot Gurren Lagann (In Calgary)
Hey guys, super long shot here but at some point an older bst thread had a Sentinel Riobot Gurren Lagann for sale locally here in Calgary. It was on an older BST thread from a couple years ago that may have been deleted but it was never listed as sold and I'm trying to track down the seller to see if it's still available. I checked the couple local guys pages that I thought had it but either the thread has been deleted or I am just crazy lol. Either way if you happen to be the seller and still have it available please hit me up!
__________________
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron



Feedback Thread
RaidenisOP is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 + G2 Lot INSECTICONS SEACONS JAZZ ACTION MASTERS JUMPSTARTERS ++
Transformers
Transformers G1 BROKEN PARTS Lot SWOOP MIRAGE NIGHTBEAT IRONHIDE VENOM RANSACK +
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.