|
Bumblebee Movie Tops Studios? TV Ad Spending
Via an article from*variety.com
, we have some good news for Bumblebee. The upcoming movie tops studios’ TV Ad Spending. In this weeks edition of the*Variety*Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company*iSpot.tv
, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with Bumblebee. Check it below: Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $8.03M Bumblebee Impressions: 317,891,276 Attention Score: 91.66 Attention Index: 103 National Airings: 819 Networks: 32 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 15 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.3M Studio: Paramount Pictures Following Bumblebee, we have » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Movie Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.