|
Turo & Bumblebee ?Rediscover The Magic Of Cars? Commercial
We have something really cute* and adorable to share with you this morning. We would like to share the new*Turo & Bumblebee “Rediscover The Magic Of Cars” Commercial. This collaboration between Turo
*(rent a car) and Bumblebee brings us a special commercial about a girl who “rediscovers the magic of cars” thanks to her dad and proving that “there’s magic under the hood”. We higly suggest you watch the commercial below. A shorter version can be watched after the jump. Additionally, Turo Website
*is giving you the chance to drive the car used on this commercial. If you live in » Continue Reading.
The post Turo & Bumblebee “Rediscover The Magic Of Cars” Commercial
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.