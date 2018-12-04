Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,614

Rescue Bots Academy Preview This Saturday



2005 Boards user*AnnaLK is giving us the head up of a*Rescue Bots Academy Preview this Saturday. A teaser war aired announcing the all new show this Saturday, December 9th on Discovery Family Channel at 8:00 am.* Don’t miss the latest Rescue Bots series! What are your expectations? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.