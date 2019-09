GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,385

G1 Countdown, Rocket Base and Ultimate Base Review/Update

https://youtu.be/LXE7zaYhXFo So, for episode 600 we start small, real small with G1 Micromaster Countdown, then his Rocket Base, then go bigger with other bases and then update the biggest of them all, the "Ultimate" autobot base! How well does Countdown and his Rocket base stack up after all these years? Still amazingly well! Last edited by GotBot; Today at 05:08 PM .